Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

