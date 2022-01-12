Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.