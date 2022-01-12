Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOOK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 22.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $62,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

