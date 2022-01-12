Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago."

HHC opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

