Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334,466 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

