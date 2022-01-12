Hoylecohen LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 283,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the third quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 544.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 245,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $286.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

