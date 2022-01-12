Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 6,113 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

