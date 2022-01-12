Hoylecohen LLC Sells 101,399 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,399 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 765,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

