Hoylecohen LLC Sells 201 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. 7,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,402. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

