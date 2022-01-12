Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

HTHT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 69,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

