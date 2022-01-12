Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
