Hush Market Capitalization Tops $445,121.88 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $445,121.88 and approximately $245.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00327950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00134736 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00084723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.