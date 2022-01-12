Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.17. 126,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,874,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $9,411,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

