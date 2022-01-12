Ian Charles Dundas Sells 117,814 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

