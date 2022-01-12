ichi.farm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.00 or 0.07684514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,668.16 or 0.99871752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007437 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

