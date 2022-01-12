ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $235.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

