Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 265.42 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £779.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.75. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.