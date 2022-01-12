Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,441 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

