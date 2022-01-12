Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

