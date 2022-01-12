Ieq Capital LLC Buys 15,222 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

