Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

