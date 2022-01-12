Ieq Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

