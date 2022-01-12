Ieq Capital LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

