Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Doma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $318,000.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DOMA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Doma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

