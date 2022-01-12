IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Shares Up 83%

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI)’s stock price shot up 83% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.49. 1,092,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36,736% from the average session volume of 2,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter.

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

