Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$24.01 and a 12 month high of C$49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.23.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.