Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.91

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.91 and last traded at C$48.34, with a volume of 73215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.