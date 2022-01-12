Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $851.16

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 851.16 ($11.55) and traded as high as GBX 926.50 ($12.58). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 889 ($12.07), with a volume of 316,254 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 851.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,778.23). Also, insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,538.74).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

