Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $796,879.70 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.