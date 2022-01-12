Independence (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Trading Down 0.1%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 3,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACQRU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,274,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 243,281 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Independence by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

