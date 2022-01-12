Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

NYSE IRT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

