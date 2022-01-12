Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.
IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.
NYSE IRT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
