Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Hits $696,980.92 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $696,980.92 and $1,829.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00078600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.08 or 0.07634826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,778.23 or 0.99770617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00069718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

