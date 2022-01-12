Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 500,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

