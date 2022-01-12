Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

INFN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

