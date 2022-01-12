Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.