Ink Price Down 11.1% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $466,507.00 and approximately $1,995.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00062655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.58 or 0.07686384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.01 or 0.99807303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

