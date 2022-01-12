Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 285.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVREF. dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

