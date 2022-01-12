Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys 14,679 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MACK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 90,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

