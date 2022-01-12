Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys 14,679 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MACK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 90,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.08.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
