Insider Buying: Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) insider Peter Venn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$20,450.00 ($14,712.23).

Peter Venn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Peter Venn purchased 100,000 shares of Rumble Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$44,800.00 ($32,230.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 27.95 and a current ratio of 27.95.

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Western Queen project comprising 2 mining leases and 2 exploration tenements located in Mt Magnet, Western Australia; 80% interest the Munarra Gully project located in Cue District, Murchison; and 75% interest in the Earaheedy project located to the north of Wiluna, Western Australia.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.