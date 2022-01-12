Insider Selling: 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Sells 3,270 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSVT opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio Inc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio Inc will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

