Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells 14,309 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 587,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

