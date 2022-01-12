Insider Selling: Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $14,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,459. Blend Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

