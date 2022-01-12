Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Centene stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.