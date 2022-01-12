Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Centene stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
