Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 34,621 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DLB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 858,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $33,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

