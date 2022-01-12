Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells 235 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 62 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $13,865.68.

On Monday, December 13th, Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01.

MAA stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

