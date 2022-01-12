Insider Selling: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Sells 66,562 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.65.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

