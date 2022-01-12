Insignia Systems (ISIG) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insignia Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 132 578 636 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 50.60%. Given Insignia Systems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -13.28 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.34

Insignia Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Insignia Systems rivals beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

