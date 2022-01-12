Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.56 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

