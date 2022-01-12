Inspire Investing LLC Has $440,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

