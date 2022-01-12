Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

